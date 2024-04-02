YS Jagan's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra to enter Annamayya District today

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's bus tour in Annamayya district is set to continue today, marking the 6th day of the extensive journey. The tour will kick off from Kadhamanipalle and traverse through key locations including Vepurikota, Gollapally, and Angallu, showcasing the Chief Minister's engagement with local communities and regions.

A public meeting is scheduled at the Madanapalle Tippusultan Ground at 3:30 PM, providing an opportunity for CM Jagan to address the public, share his vision, and connect with the electorate. Following the meeting, the bus Yatra will proceed through Nimmapalli cross, Chaudepalli, and Somala, underscoring the comprehensive outreach efforts undertaken as part of the Chief Minister's yatra.

As the day draws to a close, CM Jagan is slated to stay overnight in the suburb of Ammagaripalle, reflecting the sustained commitment to engaging with local communities and understanding their needs and aspirations. The bus tour serves as a platform for direct interaction with citizens, enabling the Chief Minister to gain firsthand insights into the challenges and opportunities across different regions of Annamayya district.