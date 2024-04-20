  • Menu
YS Sharmila Reddy files nomination as Congress MP candidate in Kadapa district

YS Sharmila Reddy files nomination as Congress MP candidate in Kadapa district
Highlights

The All India Congress Committee (APCC) chief and Kadapa Congress Member of Parliament candidate YS Sharmila Reddy filed her nomination in Kadapa district on Thursday

Kadapa : The All India Congress Committee (APCC) chief and Kadapa Congress Member of Parliament candidate YS Sharmila Reddy filed her nomination in Kadapa district on Thursday. The event was marked by a huge rally led by the Congress party, with YS Sharmila receiving a warm welcome from party ranks.

Accompanied by her sister YS Sunitha Reddy, YS Sharmila Reddy reached the Kadapa District Collectorate for the nomination program. Supporters and party members gathered in large numbers to show their support for the Congress candidate.


Speaking at the event, YS Sharmila expressed her gratitude towards the party and its members for their unwavering support. She emphasized the need for change and development in the region, promising to work tirelessly for the welfare of the people of Kadapa.

The rally and nomination program were a show of strength for the Congress party in Kadapa district, with YS Sharmila Reddy ready to take on the upcoming election campaign with full vigor and determination.

