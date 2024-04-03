Live
Just In
YS Sharmila's bus yatra schedule announced
YS Sharmila Reddy, the sister of former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has announced her bus yatra schedule for the upcoming days. The schedule includes visits to various towns and villages in the state.
On April 5th, Sharmila will visit AvadhuthaKasinaya, Kalasapadu, Porumamilla, Kodur, and Gopavaram. The next day, she will be in Badwell and Atloor in Kadapa district.
On April 7th, the schedule includes visits to Duvvur, Chapadu, Khajipeta, S Mydukur, and Bhrahmagari Matham. The following day, Sharmila will visit Kamalapuram, Vallur, Chennur, Chintakommadinne, Pendlamarri, and Veerapunayanipalli.
On April 10th, the schedule includes visits to Chakrayapet, Vempalli, Vemula, Pulivendula, Lingala, and Simhadripuram. The next day, Sharmila will visit Thondur, Yerraguntla, Kondapuram, Muddanur, and Mylavaram.
Finally, on April 12th, Sharmila will visit Jammalamadugu, Peddamudiyam, Proddatur, and Raju Palem.
Sharmila's bus yatra is expected to draw a lot of attention as she gears up for future political activities. Stay tuned for updates on her journey.