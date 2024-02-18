Live
Just In
YS slams Naidu at Rapatadu Siddham meeting, says war is between credibility and deception
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed a large open meeting of YSRCP 'Siddham' in Raptadu, where he emphasized the battle between credibility and deception in the upcoming elections. He stated that the election will be a competition between two ideologies and urged party members to stand up for the future of the poor.
CM Jagan criticized his opponent, Chandrababu Naidu, questioning the former CM's track record of fulfilling promises and implementing schemes for the welfare of the people. He challenged Naidu to name one scheme that the farmers, women, students, or any other section of society would remember him for. Jagan also questioned the lack of development in villages under Naidu's leadership and accused him of making false promises in every election manifesto.
The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of social justice and criticized Naidu for not fulfilling promises made to various social classes in past manifestos. He accused Naidu of resorting to deception and cheating tactics to win elections, while failing to deliver on his promises once in power.
Jagan's fiery speech resonated with the crowd, as he called on them to support the party that prioritizes the welfare of the poor and marginalized communities. The battle between credibility and deception, as described by CM Jagan, is seems to be a defining factor in the upcoming elections.