YS Sunitha visits AP assembly, seeks update on probe in YS Viveka's murder case

YS Sunitha Reddy, daughter of former Minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, made a notable appearance in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, accompanied by her husband, Narreddy Rajasekhar Reddy. Their visit to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) sparked interest as they engaged in discussions regarding the ongoing investigation into the murder case of YS Viveka.

Sunitha is learned to have met with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu during her visit, further signifying the significance of the case. This follows her recent meeting with the Superintendent of Police in Kadapa, where she sought updates on the investigation's progress.

Sunitha's active involvement in the case highlights the family's commitment to seeking justice for her father YS Viveka, drawing public and political attention to the matter.