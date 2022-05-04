YS Viveka murder case: YS Sunitha Reddy attends AP High Court for hearing on accused bail petitions

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday will hear the bail petitions of Y Sunil Yadav (A2), Gajjala Umashankar Reddy (A3) and Devireddy Shivshankar Reddy (A5), who are accused in the murder case of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy 's uncle and former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy . Arguments on behalf of the accused have already been completed regarding the bail petition. However, lawyers for CBI and YS Viveka's daughter Sunitha Reddy put forth their arguments on Wednesday after they were granted bail. In this context, Sunita Reddy appeared in the High Court on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, Erra Gangireddy, who is A1 accused in the Viveka murder case, has been released on bail. Prosecutors told the court that statements had been collected from the accused and that there was no danger to their lives. The court has therefore already been asked to grant bail to the accused.

However, Sunitha's lawyer reacted swiftly when the arguments on the bail petition filed by Shivshankar Reddy began last Monday. Sunita's lawyer said they had filed a supplementary petition (implied) to hear their arguments as well. She said she deserved to be implicated as the daughter of the deceased. The court was told that a judge had earlier dismissed Shivshankar Reddy's petition and that the present case should go there for trial. The trial in the case is set to begin on Wednesday afternoon.