YS Viveka murder: I told the facts I knew to the CBI, says YS Avinash Reddy

CBI investigation of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy is over. Avinash Reddy, who came to Hyderabad today (Friday) as part of the CBI investigation, spoke to the media after the investigation. On this occasion, Avinash Reddy stated that he told the CBI the facts he knew.

Avinash Reddy stated that he is saying that the investigation should be conducted in the right direction and opined that the investigation is being conducted by targeting the person instead of targeting the fact.

"Anyone can have doubts about the investigation. What I said at the mortuary on the day of Viveka's death, I am saying the same thing even now," he said. He said that while the investigation is going on, the media is trying to find out who is guilty and asked not to spread fake news. He said it is necessary for the media to act responsibly.