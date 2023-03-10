YS Viveka murder: YS Avinash Reddy arrives at CBI office in Hyderabad

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy on Friday has once again attended the CBI investigation in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. YS Avinash Reddy went for investigation for the third time at the CBI office in Hyderabad.

The CBI officials questioned him for the first time on January 28 and for the second time on February 24.

As part of the investigation, it is known that Avinash Reddy filed a petition in the Telangana High Court on Thursday asking the CBI to record the inquiry and it is done in the presence of his lawyer.

The petition would come for hearing today in Telangana High Court. Meanwhile, YS Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Sunitha has reportedly asked the court to impleaded her in the petition which will be heard today.







