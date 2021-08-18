YS Vivekananda daughter Sunita meets CBI sleuths over the progress of murder probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy continues on the 73rd day. Authorities are investigating Sunil Yadav's close relative Bharat Yadav at the Kadapa Central Jail guest house. Along with him, another suspect in the murder case, Mahaboob Basha and Nagendra from the Pulivendula area, also appeared for the trial. The CBI has also summoned Jagadeeshwar Reddy, a police constable from Sunkesula village, who had previously seen Viveka's farm work, for questioning today.



The CBI team today summoned MP Avinash's father Bhaskar Reddy, younger Manohar Reddy, and Viveka's main follower Erra Gangireddy for further questioning at the Pulivendula R&B guest house.

Meanwhile, YS Viveka's daughter Sunita met CBI officials in Kadapa today. Information that she had inquired into the details of the progress of the case investigation. The CBI interrogated the YS family members for two days in Pulivendula. It is learned that Sunita has approached the CBI officials to find out whether any details of the murder have been revealed in this regard.

YS Vivekananda Reddy was murdered in his Pulivendula residence on March 15, 2019. The then TDP government constituted SIT to investigate the case. However, the High Court on the petition filed by YS Vivekananda Reddy daughter has ordered the CBI investigation. Followed by High Court orders CBI is probing the case.

The CBI officials earlier conducted intensive searches at the homes of suspects in connection with the murder case of former minister YS Viveka. The suspects and three SBI officials were interrogated at a guest house in Kadapa Central Jail. YS Viveka's main follower Erra Gangireddy, who was staying at Bayamma Thota in Pulivendula town, was questioned and weapons were seized.