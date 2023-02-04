YS Vivekananda murder case: Tension in Kadapa as CBI official ready to grill Yerra Gangi Reddy

Kadapa(YSR District): Tension prevailed in Kadapa with the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) slueths likely to enquiry Yerra Gangi Reddy A-1 accused in the murder case of former state minister YS Vivekananda Reddy once again on Saturday.

Presently Yerra Gangi Reddy has been continuing as remand prisoner facing trail of his alleged role in former minister's murder case along with remaining accused SK. Dastagiri, Y. Sunilkumar Yadav, Gujjula Umasankar Reddy Devi Reddy Sivasankar Reddy in Kadapa Central Prison for the last few months.

He was facing charges of smashing the evidences by deploying men for cleaning blood stains at the scene of offence.

It may be recalled that following Apex Court directive Vivekananda murder has been shifted to Telangana State recently.

CBI has already shifted the require documents to CBI principal Office in Hyderabad recently.

As part of this efforts CBI preparing ground for shifting SK. Dastagiri, Devi Reddy Sivasankar Reddy, Y. Sunilkumar Yadav, Yerra Gangi Reddy, Umasankar Reddy to Chenchal Guda Prison on 10th February.

Before shifting them Central Agency officials willing to enquiry once again as they reportedly secure some crucial information regarding to this case.

It is said to have CBI has decided to stay for some time reportedly for enquiring some persons as part of their probe.

Meanwhile after completion of enquiry Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's OSD Krishna Mohan Reddy left for Tadepalle along with Special Chief Secretary to the government Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy late on Friday.

Dr. K.S.Jawahar Reddy has visited the YSR district for participating in various developmental activities along with Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy in Simhadri Puram mandal on Friday.