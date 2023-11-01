  • Menu
YSR awards to be presented today

23 persons will get YSR Life Time Achievement awards, four will get YSR Achievement awards at a function on the occasion of AP Formation Day

Vijayawada: YSR Life Time Achievement awards and YSR Achievement awards will be presented to the awardees at a function to be held at A1 Convention centre in Vijayawada on November 1, Wednesday.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer will participate as chief guest and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as special guest. Twenty-three YSR Lifetime Achievement awards and four YSR Achievement awards will be presented on the occasion of AP Formation Day.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in state formation day celebrations at his camp office 10.15 am on Wednesday, hoist national flag and receive police salute and pay homage to Potti Sriamulu. Later, the CM will proceed to A1 Convention centre to take part in YSR Lifetime Achievement awards presentation function.

