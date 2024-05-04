Huge Bike Rally Held in Durvala Mandal in support of TDP MLA Candidate Kandikunta Venkataprasad

In a show of immense support, a huge bike rally was organized in Durvala Mandal by the TDP ranks in support of MLA candidate Kandikunta Venkataprasad. The rally saw thousands of people gathered, with TDP ranks raising slogans and expressing their anger towards Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

The people of Durvala Mandal voiced their grievances over the unfulfilled promises made by Jaganmohan Reddy, particularly in regards to the water crisis they are facing. They criticized the Chief Minister for neglecting their needs and failing to address the issues they are facing with cultivation and drinking water.

The youth, farmers, and laborers who have been affected by the policies of the YCP government are coming forward to show their support for Kandikunta Venkataprasad. They are confident that he will emerge victorious in the upcoming elections and bring about positive change for the people of Durvala Mandal.

With the election polling approaching, the support for Kandikunta Venkataprasad is growing stronger. People from all walks of life, including TDP ranks, youth, and farmers, are rallying behind him and expressing their determination to vote for the bicycle symbol in order to bring about much-needed change in the constituency.

Kandikunta Venkataprasad has been actively campaigning and engaging with the people of Durvala Mandal, listening to their concerns and vowing to work towards addressing their issues if elected. The overwhelming support and enthusiasm seen in the bike rally and public meeting indicate a strong wave of support for the TDP candidate in the upcoming elections.