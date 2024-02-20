  • Menu
YSR candidates elected as Rajya Sabha members unanimously

In a significant development, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) emerged victorious in all three Rajya Sabha seats allocated to Andhra Pradesh.

The successful candidates nominated by the YSRCP, namely Golla Baburao, YV Subbareddy, and Meda Raghunatha Reddy, have secured their positions in the Upper House, bolstering the party's representation with a total of 11 members in the Rajya Sabha.

Following their electoral success, the Election Officers are poised to present certificates to the newly elected Rajya Sabha members, cementing their official status in the legislative body.

