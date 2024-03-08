YSR Cheyutha 4th phase: 1.26 lakh women get Rs 237 cr in Nellore district

Nellore: A festive look prevailed with the women in big numbers thronged to Tikkana Pranganam located in the premises of collectorate to have own the financial extension declared by the government under 4th phase of YSR Cheyutha on Thursday.

Under YSR Cheyutha scheme, as many as 1,26,710 women aged between 45 to 60 years get benefited with Rs 237. 58 crore across Nellore district. Zilla Parishad chairperson Anam Arunamma along with MLC Balli Kalyana Chakravarthi, district Collector M Harinarayanan handed over a specimen cheque to the beneficiaries at a programme at Tikkana Pranganam at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

ZP chairperson A Arunamma has said that AP is the only State in the entire country that has been implementing such innovative scheme. She urged the women to utilise the opportunity in a proper manner.

MLC B Kalyana Chakravarthi has said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has credited Rs 5,060 crore into the accounts of 26,98,931 beneficiaries under fourth phase of Dr YSR Cheyutha across entire the State on Thursday. He appealed women to bless CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for implementing more welfare schemes in the interest of uplifting living standards of women community.