YSR Cheyutha, the game-changer in Andhra Pradesh rural economy

Vijayawada: In yet another initiative that is intended to usher the State in an era of self-reliance through promotion of entrepreneurship among women, the government is all set to launch YSR Cheyutha on August 12.



The scheme will directly benefit about 25 lakh women belonging to SC, ST, BC and Minority communities in the age group of 45-60 years. Each of the eligible beneficiaries will be paid Rs 75,000 in four years at the rate of Rs 18,750 per annum. In addition to this, they will be extended loans worth three or four times the value of amount received under YSR Cheyutha through banks for establishing business units.

The government has also decided to provide relief to about 90 lakh women belonging to 9.33 lakh DWCRA groups by waiving their outstanding loans amounting to Rs 27,168 crore under the YSR Asara scheme. As part of this, the government will disburse the first tranche of Rs 6,792 crore when the scheme will be launched on September 11. The government has already entered into MoUs with Proctor and Gamble, AMUL, HUL and ITC and aims to strengthen rural economy armed with YSR Cheyutha and YSR Asara.