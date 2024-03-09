YSR Congress Party Gains Momentum in Visakha East Constituency with joining of 1200 leaders

A momentous event unfolded in the Visakha East Constituency as over 1200 individuals, including residents from Vasavanipalem, Shiv Ganesh Nagar, and Shiv Ganesh Nagar village under the guidance of local GVMC 19th Ward Incharge Surada Venkatalakshmi Das, joined the YSR Congress Party. The occasion, which took place at Jalari Endada, witnessed the presence of esteemed members, including YCP Coordinator MVV Satyanarayana, affectionately known as "Gau."

During the meeting organized at Jalari Endada, MVV Satyanarayana extended a warm invitation to the new party members, congratulating them on their decision to join the YSR Congress Party. He emphasized the commitment of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy towards the welfare and development of the state, highlighting the inclusive approach of the government in extending welfare schemes irrespective of caste, religion, or political affiliation.

Drawing inspiration from the leadership of CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, MVV Satyanarayana expressed his delight at witnessing the growing support for the YSR Congress Party in the Visakha East Constituency. He underscored the transformative initiatives undertaken by the government, such as the development of temples, social buildings, and net repair centers for fishermen, aimed at uplifting the local communities and fostering inclusive growth.

Addressing the historical context, MVV Satyanarayana criticized the lack of development in the area under the tenure of MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu, urging the residents to rally behind YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister and secure a significant victory for the YSR Congress Party in the upcoming elections. The event was attended by Ward YCP President Vadamodula Ganesh, village elders Teddu Rama Rao, Teddu Gurumurthy, Bommidi Dasu Namas Raja Rao, Ward Women President Behra Vasantha, as well as a multitude of women leaders from various affiliated organizations, reflecting a unified front in support of the party's vision and leadership.