YSR Jagananna Colonies: 1.28 lakh houses to be built in first phase

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy directed the officials to register the details of every house where the grounding has been completed in connection with the Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu scheme.

The Collector visited the MPDO office in Kakinada rural mandal and inspected the housing online registration process here on Saturday.

He directed the officials to provide full information regarding the beneficiaries who have completed their grounding work through online immediately. The Collector pointed out that that foundation stones were laid for the construction of 1.28 lakh houses in the first phase in the district between July 1 and 4.

He said that 9,600 houses were being constructed in the Navaratnalu- Pedalandariki Illu scheme in Kakinada rural mandal in the first phase.

He also directed the officials to encourage the other beneficiaries to complete the process of grounding work. He also assured that there would be no scarcity for providing material for the construction of houses under YSR Jaganna Colonies.

The Collector made it clear that stringent action will be taken against those who are responsible for the delay in the execution of the works. He also told the officials that they should exhort, motivate for quick construction of houses by the beneficiaries. He also instructed that the data should be provided online.