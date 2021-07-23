YSR Kapu Nestham: 12,613 women recieve benefits

Ongole : The Chief Minister is helping the poor families in Kapus with the Navaratnalu programme, said the minister for energy, environment, forests, science and technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.

He distributed the cheques to the beneficiaries of YSR Kapu Nestham along with the collector Pravin Kumar here on Thursday.

Participating in the formal distribution programme of second-round YSR Kapu Nestham by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy through videoconference, the minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy announced that 12,613 beneficiaries were receiving financial assistance under the scheme in the Prakasam district.

He said that the Chief Minister was giving top priority for the empowerment of women and implementing many schemes like Amma Vodi, loan waiver to DWCRA women, zero interest loans, Jagananna Cheyutha and others. He advised the eligible women beneficiaries to apply immediately if they missed now.

The district collector Pravin Kumar advised the women to utilise the financial assistance to improve their livelihood for their economic growth. He said that the government is implementing many programmes for the welfare of the poor.

He said that the Kapus in the district are about 5.42 per cent of the population, and there are forty-two thousand women between 45 to 60 years of age among them. He said that the eligible 12,613 beneficiaries receive Rs 18.91 crore in their bank accounts through the direct benefit transfer system.

MLC Pothula Suneetha announced that the state government is implementing the welfare programmes to all sections of the people, irrespective of their caste and creed, and also their political affiliation. Mayor Gangada Sujatha said that the women in the State are progressing economically by utilising the welfare programmes by the government.

Deputy mayor Vemuri Suryanarayana, BC Corporation ED M Venkateswara Rao, OUDA chairperson Singaraju Meenakumari, Arya Vysya Corporation chairman Kuppam Prasad and others also participated in the programme.