  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSR lifetime achievement awards presented

YSR lifetime achievement awards presented
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: YSR lifetime achievement awards and YSR achievement awards were presented to 27 people in recognition to their services for betterment ...

Vijayawada: YSR lifetime achievement awards and YSR achievement awards were presented to 27 people in recognition to their services for betterment of society. Twenty three YSR lifetime achievement awards and four YSR achievement awards were presented in a programme organised in Vijayawada today on the occasion of state formation day.

Participating as Chief guest Governor Abdul Nazeer said the awards reflect invaluable contributions of people for betterment of life of people. He said the awards are being given in memory of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy who implemented welfare programmes on saturation mode.

Congratulating awardees,the Governor narrated about various achievements of state government and standing ahead in the country in growth rate.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said the awardees are great men living as common men and strived hard for betterment of people.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X