YSR lifetime achievement awards presented

Vijayawada: YSR lifetime achievement awards and YSR achievement awards were presented to 27 people in recognition to their services for betterment of society. Twenty three YSR lifetime achievement awards and four YSR achievement awards were presented in a programme organised in Vijayawada today on the occasion of state formation day.
Participating as Chief guest Governor Abdul Nazeer said the awards reflect invaluable contributions of people for betterment of life of people. He said the awards are being given in memory of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy who implemented welfare programmes on saturation mode.
Congratulating awardees,the Governor narrated about various achievements of state government and standing ahead in the country in growth rate.
Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said the awardees are great men living as common men and strived hard for betterment of people.