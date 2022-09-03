  • Menu
YSR remembered for empowerment through education

JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor Prof GVR Prasad Raju and others paying tributes to YS Rajasekhara Reddy in the university campus in Kakinada on Friday
JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor Prof GVR Prasad Raju and others paying tributes to YS Rajasekhara Reddy in the university campus in Kakinada on Friday 

Highlights

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-K) Vice-Chancellor Prof GVR Prasad Raju paid tributes to former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy at the university campus here on Friday.

Kakinada: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-K) Vice-Chancellor Prof GVR Prasad Raju paid tributes to former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy at the university campus here on Friday.

He said that YSR had made revolutionary reforms in health, education and welfare sectors and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is carrying forward his legacy in creating a better society and striving for the uplift of the weaker sections.

He said that fee reimbursement is an education sponsorship programme initiated by YSR who was strongly committed to the empowerment of people by educating them.

He said that YSR brought revolutionary changes in the education sector and provided hundred percent fee reimbursement to students.

