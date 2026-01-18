YSRCP allegations on RLIS are baseless: Anam

Nellore: Dismissing that Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) issue raised by YSRCP as baseless, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy criticised that the Opposition party was unable to digest the fact that all water bodies in the State are brimming full and playing wicked politics for its political existence.

He visited Somasila reservoir on Saturday and enquired the officials about the present situation of water level and receiving inflows in the reservoir.

Mentioning the Opposition leaders’ plan to visit Somasila reservoir recently, Anam suggested them to visit the reservoir like tourists, but not like invaders to break law and order. He recalled that Somasila reservoir was badly damaged due to heavy floods in 2021 when YSRCP was in power and alleged that that government spent Rs 32 crore only against the allocation of Rs 112 crore for repairing works. He claimed that the coalition government is planning to take up repair works of Somasila dam in a phased manner.

The Minister stated that YSRCP has no moral right to speak about Rayalaseema water issues as former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was least bothered over taking up the repair works of Annamayya dam in his own district.

He reminded that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife N Bhuvaneswari extended financial support to the families, who lost their bread winners in the floods. He clarified that there will be no water problem for both agriculture and drinking purpose in the coming days as 140 tmcft of water is available in all water bodies across the district.