YSRCP alleges `4 cr graft in parking & toll contracts at Durga temple

Live
Just In
Party leader P Mahesh alleges involvement of TDP leader Buddha Venkanna
Vijayawada: YSRCP leader Pothina Mahesh alleged that a Rs 4 crore corruption took place at the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada within three months after the TDP-led NDA government came to power in the State.
He alleged that TDP leader and former MLC Buddha Venkanna misused his power to award parking and toll contracts to his benami without following rules and regulations.
Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the YSRCP leader mentioned that temple officials, including the EO and the Endowments Commissioner, supported Venkanna in extending contracts without the required 10% increase and advance payment.
He also stated that Venkanna collected toll and parking fee without making payment to the temple for six months.
Mahesh further alleged irregularities in shop rents within the temple premises, stating that a reduction was made in rent by 40% against the rules and an extension of agreements for three years. Mahesh claimed that Venkanna collected Rs 5 lakh from each shop owner in this process.
Mahesh said Budha Venkanna also secured another contract worth Rs 1.35 crore without a tender. He challenged the TDP leaders for a public debate on the corruption charges, stating his willingness to discuss the matter on any platform.