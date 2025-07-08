YSRCP alleges govt obstructing Jagan’s visit, slams handling of mango crisis

Tirupati: The upcoming visit of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Bangarupalem market yard on July 9 has stirred political unrest in the erstwhile Chittoor district, with YSRCP leaders accusing the state government of intentionally creating obstacles to the programme.

YSRCP district president Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and former MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy, who inspected the preparations on Sunday, criticised the government’s inadequate response to the ongoing mango crisis. They claimed that farmers were being pushed into distress due to poor market prices and a lack of interest from pulp industries, while the state government remained indifferent.

Addressing reporters, Bhumana alleged that despite granting official permission for the visit, the government was placing unnecessary restrictions in an attempt to prevent it. He said the move reflected an effort to conceal the true situation faced by farmers and accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of failing to deliver on promises made during his visit to Chittoor.

Bhumana also highlighted the stark difference in mango procurement rates between states, pointing out that Karnataka, with support from the Centre, was purchasing mangoes at Rs 16 per kg, while Andhra Pradesh had fixed the rate at a mere Rs 4 per kg. He said the figures reflected the state’s lack of seriousness in resolving the crisis.

Sharing similar sentiments, Madhusudan Reddy slammed the government for its failure to support mango growers. He urged the state to come forward with a proper procurement strategy, offer a fair price, and compensate those forced to leave their produce unharvested due to mounting losses.

He emphasised that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit aimed to bring attention to the suffering of farmers and claimed that the government’s resistance to it was a sign of fear over being exposed.

Meanwhile, senior YSRCP leader and former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy also visited the helipad and market yard to oversee arrangements, underscoring the importance the party is placing on the visit. ZP Chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu, former MP N Reddeppa, MLC KRJ Bharat and others also were present.