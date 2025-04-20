YSRCP alleges poaching, threatening

Visakhapatnam: The coalition government unethically grabbed the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Mayoral seat, depriving a BC woman by poaching and threatening corporators.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, former ministers K Kannababu, Gudivada Amarnath, and MLC Varudhu Kalyani mentioned that despite lacking strength as council members, the alliance grabbed the Mayor post.

The alliance moved the no-confidence motion even as they did not have the required majority. They might have won the Mayoral seat but lost people’s confidence for good, the YSRCP leaders criticised.

“The alliance could get the magic figure of 74 as they threatened the corporators in an unethical manner to vote in their favour,” the YSRCP leaders alleged. The NDA government has no right to talk about moral values and credibility as they have taken the mayor seat by luring them with money and other means, they added.