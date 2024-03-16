Live
YSRCP announces candidates for Assembly and parliament elections
YSRCP has revealed its list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in a grand event held at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya on Saturday.
YSRCP has revealed its list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in a grand event held at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya on Saturday. The party leader and Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was present at the announcement, where Dharmana Prasada Rao read out the names of the 175 MLA candidates.
The party emphasized that the selection of candidates was based on social equations, aiming to represent the diversity of the state. YSRCP also declared that their goal for the upcoming election is to secure victory in all 175 assembly seats, under the slogan 'Wynat 175'.
With this announcement, YSRCP has set the stage for a competitive and spirited campaign leading up to the assembly elections. The party's confidence in securing a majority in the upcoming polls was evident in the enthusiastic atmosphere at the announcement event.
Here are the MP candidates
Srikakulam – Perada Tilak – BC Kalinga
Vizianagaram – Bellana Chandrasekhar – BC Turpu Kapu
Visakhapatnam – Botsa Jhansi Lakshmi – BC Turpu Kapu
Araku – Chetti Tanuja Rani – ST Valmiki
Kakinada – Chelamalasetty Sunil – OC CKapu
Amalapuram – Rapaka Varaprasad – SC Mala
Rajahmundry – Dr. Guduri Srinivasulu – BC Shetty Balija
Narsapuram – Guduri Uma Bala – BC Shetty Balija
Eluru – Karumuri Sunil Kumar – BC Yadava
Machilipatnam – Dr. Simhadri Chandrasekhar Rao – OC Kapu
Vijayawada – Keshineni Srinivasa (Nani) – OC Kamma
Guntur – Kilari Venkata Roshaiah – OC Kapu
Narsaraopeta – Dr. P. Anil Kumar Yadav – BC Yadav
Bapatla – Nandigam Suresh Babu – SC Madiga
Ongolu – Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy – OC Reddy
Nellore – Venumbaka Vijayasai Reddy – OC Reddy
Tirupati – Maddila Gurumurthy – SC Mala
Chittoor – N Reddappa SC – Mala
Rajampet – Peddireddy Venkata Mithun Reddy – OC Reddy
Kadapa – YS Avinash Reddy – OC Reddy
Kurnool – BY Ramaiah – BC Boya
Nandyala – Pocha Brahmananda Reddy – OC Reddy
Hindupur – Joladarasi Shanta – BC Boya
Anantapur – Malagundla Sankara Narayana – BC Kuruba.