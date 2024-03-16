YSRCP announces candidates for Assembly and parliament elections

YSRCP has revealed its list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in a grand event held at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya on Saturday. The party leader and Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was present at the announcement, where Dharmana Prasada Rao read out the names of the 175 MLA candidates.

The party emphasized that the selection of candidates was based on social equations, aiming to represent the diversity of the state. YSRCP also declared that their goal for the upcoming election is to secure victory in all 175 assembly seats, under the slogan 'Wynat 175'.

With this announcement, YSRCP has set the stage for a competitive and spirited campaign leading up to the assembly elections. The party's confidence in securing a majority in the upcoming polls was evident in the enthusiastic atmosphere at the announcement event.

Here are the MP candidates

Srikakulam – Perada Tilak – BC Kalinga

Vizianagaram – Bellana Chandrasekhar – BC Turpu Kapu

Visakhapatnam – Botsa Jhansi Lakshmi – BC Turpu Kapu

Araku – Chetti Tanuja Rani – ST Valmiki

Kakinada – Chelamalasetty Sunil – OC CKapu

Amalapuram – Rapaka Varaprasad – SC Mala

Rajahmundry – Dr. Guduri Srinivasulu – BC Shetty Balija

Narsapuram – Guduri Uma Bala – BC Shetty Balija

Eluru – Karumuri Sunil Kumar – BC Yadava

Machilipatnam – Dr. Simhadri Chandrasekhar Rao – OC Kapu

Vijayawada – Keshineni Srinivasa (Nani) – OC Kamma

Guntur – Kilari Venkata Roshaiah – OC Kapu

Narsaraopeta – Dr. P. Anil Kumar Yadav – BC Yadav

Bapatla – Nandigam Suresh Babu – SC Madiga

Ongolu – Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy – OC Reddy

Nellore – Venumbaka Vijayasai Reddy – OC Reddy

Tirupati – Maddila Gurumurthy – SC Mala

Chittoor – N Reddappa SC – Mala

Rajampet – Peddireddy Venkata Mithun Reddy – OC Reddy

Kadapa – YS Avinash Reddy – OC Reddy

Kurnool – BY Ramaiah – BC Boya

Nandyala – Pocha Brahmananda Reddy – OC Reddy

Hindupur – Joladarasi Shanta – BC Boya

Anantapur – Malagundla Sankara Narayana – BC Kuruba.







