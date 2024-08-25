Live
Just In
YSRCP announces compensation to reactor blast victims
- Botcha Satyanarayana suggests the state government to take responsibility for safe industries
- He criticises that the disaster response was not swift after the reactor blast at SEZ
- NDA govt did not respond effectively to the disaster that killed 17 persons and injured over 35, he says
Anakapalli : The YSRCP will extend its support to victims affected due to the reactor blast that took place at Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt Ltd, Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone in Anakapalli district, said MLC Botcha Satyanarayana.
Announcing Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the deceased families each and Rs.1 lakh for the injured, the MLC criticised that it was not proper to blame the YSRCP for its negligence in maintaining safety standards in industries. Terming the remarks made by the state government as highly objectionable, Satyanarayana said that the NDA government did not respond effectively to the disaster that killed 17 persons and injured over 35 at Atchutapuram SEZ. “When such a disaster takes place, the state government should chip in for a rescue operation with immediate effect and ensure that measures are taken to prevent industrial accidents from happening rather than blaming it on the previous government,” he mentioned.
The MLC suggested people draw comparisons between how the YSRCP responded to the LG Polymers gas leak incident and how the state government responded to the reactor blast at Escientia. “The victims were shifted to the city hospitals a day after the incident. Do you call it a swift response?” Botcha Satyanarayana questioned.
The state government should take the responsibility of ensuring safety at workplace in industries rather than indulging in the blame game, he pointed out.