YSRCP appoints observers in Visakhapatnam

In a strategic move to strengthen the party's presence in Visakhapatnam Constituency, Hon'ble Chief Minister Mr. YS Jagan mohan Reddy has appointed Mr. Pedada Ramanikumari and Mr. Adari Anand Kumar, MLA Candidate of West Constituency, as Additional Observers. Working under the leadership of Honorable SA Rahman, the duo is set to collaborate to enhance the party's prospects in the upcoming election.

Following the party's instructions, Honorable Anand Kumar has also designated Phila Umarani as the party observer for the industrial area and Ms. Pedada Ramani Kumari for the 7 wards of Gopalapatnam area in the West Constituency. Expressing their readiness to work together for the victory of the party, Pedada Ramani Kumari congratulated Pela Umarani on her appointment as an additional observer.



The program, attended by Chief Observers S.A. Rahman, former MLA, corporators, key leaders, and senior party members, highlighted the unity and solidarity within the YSR Congress party family towards achieving success in the upcoming election.

