Live
- BJP's Tejasvi Surya readies for repeat win in Bengaluru South, Cong hopes on Sowmya Reddy's challenge
- Global experts laud India’s roadmap for big push to Green Hydrogen
- Petition filed in Delhi HC demanding removal of Kejriwal from the post of CM
- No role of Centre in arrest of CM Kejriwal: Pralhad Joshi
- Bhutan confers its highest civilian award on PM Modi
- Top 10 destinations for a traditional and spiritual Holi experience
- Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy rubbishes false propaganda by opposition in Visakha Drugs Case
- IPL 2024: 'Good luck my biscuit', De Villiers wishes Kohli ahead of tournament opener
- Zell Education Signs MoU with UPES for Finance and Accounting Career Advancement
- Social media replaces traditional poll advertisement methods
Just In
YSRCP appoints observers in Visakhapatnam
In a strategic move to strengthen the party's presence in Visakhapatnam Constituency, Hon'ble Chief Minister Mr. YS Jagan mohan Reddy has appointed Mr. Pedada Ramanikumari and Mr. Adari Anand Kumar, MLA Candidate of West Constituency, as Additional Observers.
In a strategic move to strengthen the party's presence in Visakhapatnam Constituency, Hon'ble Chief Minister Mr. YS Jagan mohan Reddy has appointed Mr. Pedada Ramanikumari and Mr. Adari Anand Kumar, MLA Candidate of West Constituency, as Additional Observers. Working under the leadership of Honorable SA Rahman, the duo is set to collaborate to enhance the party's prospects in the upcoming election.
Following the party's instructions, Honorable Anand Kumar has also designated Phila Umarani as the party observer for the industrial area and Ms. Pedada Ramani Kumari for the 7 wards of Gopalapatnam area in the West Constituency. Expressing their readiness to work together for the victory of the party, Pedada Ramani Kumari congratulated Pela Umarani on her appointment as an additional observer.
The program, attended by Chief Observers S.A. Rahman, former MLA, corporators, key leaders, and senior party members, highlighted the unity and solidarity within the YSR Congress party family towards achieving success in the upcoming election.