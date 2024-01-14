YSRCP bent on loosening TDP’s grip

Srikakulam: Itchapuram Assembly constituency has been a TDP stronghold even during the YSRCP wave. Dr Bendalam Ashok won from here twice in 2014 and 2019 elections. This time, the YSRCP is making efforts to break the TDP’s successive victories.

TDP sitting MLA Bendalam Ashok and ruling YSRCP constituency in-charge Piriya Vijaya belong to Buragana Kalinga community.

In the constituency, Buragana Kalinga, Reddika, Yadava and fishermen community voters are major communities.

To woo all the four communities YSRCP high command gave MLC post to Narthy Rama Rao who is from Yadava community. Some from Reddika community were given nominated posts. For fishermen community, a Cabinet berth was given to Seediri Appala Raju. To what extent these moves will help the ruling party remains to be seen.

But here TDP’s candidate Ashok and his family have goodwill among people and the party also has strong cadres as former Union minister and TDP senior leader, late Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu and father of the TDP sitting MLA late Bendalam Prakash had built a strong party cadre.

Presently YSRCP changed its Itchapuram constituency in-charge and appointed Piriya Vijaya who is wife of Piriya Sai Raj. He had won this seat as TDP candidate in 2009 elections, but later he joined YSRCP.

The TDP had won this seat in eight elections since 1983 and Congress won once in 2004. At the same time, TDP is conducting various activities to protect its voter strength and grip on the constituency.