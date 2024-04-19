YSRCP Bheemili MLA candidate visits various wards

Visakhapatnam: Forthe past 29 days, YSRCP MLA candidate Muttamsetti Srinviasa Rao has been campaigning in Bheemili in various wards.

On Thursday, he explained the development measures taken by the YSRCP government to the locals.

Speaking on the occasion, the sitting MLA said that he resolved several issues related to constituency people and won twice in the segment. He appealed to the voters to give him another chance to serve them again.