YSRCP blames govt for suicide of 250 farmers

Ongole: AndhraPradesh is witnessing an unprecedented farmer suicide crisis, with over 250 farmers taking their lives in the past year due to mounting debts, crop failures, and government negligence, alleged YSR Congress Party regional coordinator Karumuru Nageswara Rao.

Nageswara Rao, along with YSRCP Ongole assembly in-charge Chunduri Ravi Babu, town president Katari Ravi, leaders Battula Brahmananda Reddy, KV Ramanareddy, and others, conducted a press meet at their party office here on Friday. Nageswara Rao observed that the agricultural crisis has hit hardest in the erstwhile Kurnool district with 68 suicides, Anantapur with 46, YSR Kadapa district with 37, and Srikakulam district with 27 suicides. However, he alleged that the state government has officially acknowledged only 104 farmer suicides, with compensation yet to be disbursed to any affected families.

The former minister said that the coalition government’s failure to implement the promised Annadata Sukhibhava scheme has forced farmers to borrow money at Rs 3 to 5 per cent interest rates for cultivation. He said that the scheme promised Rs 20, 000 investment support per farmer annually, requiring Rs 10717 crore, but despite budget allocations, no disbursements have been made so far. He mentioned that Yalamandaiah from Markapur, who cultivated 7 acres on lease, accumulated debts of Rs 25 lakh, and he consumed pesticide in his field on July 7, failing to pay the creditors.

Nageswara Rao found that the farmers are receiving drastically reduced prices for their produce, which is one of the reasons for their suicides. He said that Chilli prices have dropped from 21000-27000 per quintal in 2019-24 to just Rs 6000-10000 currently. He said that the tobacco prices fell from Rs 18000 to Rs 5000 per quintal, while mango prices crashed from Rs 23-29 per kg to Rs 2-4 per kg. He mentioned that the paddy farmers are receiving Rs 1150-1450 per bag instead of the mandated Rs 1725. He said that the government allocated only Rs 300 crore for price stabilisation but hasn’t spent a single rupee.

The YSRCP regional coordinator observed that the agricultural production fell from an estimated 174 lakh tonnes to 154 lakh tonnes in the last Kharif season, with 21 lakh acres affected by natural calamities. He found that the crisis has been exacerbated by the delayed seed and fertilizer distribution, suspended crop insurance benefits, lack of timely crop loss compensation, and inadequate drought relief measures. He highlighted the depth of the agricultural crisis and mentioned that the state government owes farmers Rs 13212 crore across various welfare schemes.

Nageswara Rao alleged that the state government has been focused on threatening and attacking the YSRCP leaders for the last year, and has neglected the farmers and their plight. He advised the government to provide relief to the kin of the farmers who committed suicide, and make sure no farmer takes the extreme decision by fulfilling the promises made to them.