YSRCP bus yatra : Weaker sections living with confidence under Jagan rule

Vijayawada: Giving priority to social justice, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy allotted 70 per cent of Cabinet posts to BC, SC, ST and Minorities, said ministers Karumuri Nageswara Rao, Jogi Ramesh, Merugu Nagarjuna, MPs Nandigam Suresh, Mopidevi Venkataramana, MLCs Janga Krishna Muthy, Pothula Suneeta, Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh.

The YSRCP Samajika Sadhikara bus yatra was organised at Avanigadda in Krishna district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Nageswara Rao said the Chief Minister has been implementing welfare schemes to all sections of people without any caste discrimination and political affiliations while the TDP used BCs as ‘vote bank’.

Minister Nagarjuna said Jagan Mohan Reddy brought social revolution by giving priority to weaker sections. He said the poor people are getting benefits in a big way through free medical facilities and free education.

Jogi Ramesh said the Chief Minister following social justice offered minister and MP posts to weaker sections.

MP Nandigam Suresh said people of weaker sections are living with confidence under Jagan Mohan Reddy rule. MP Venkataramana said each family got a benefit of Rs 2 to 3 lakh in the last 4.5 years. He said 50 per cent of nominated posts were given to weaker sections. MLA Simhadri Ramesh said the Chief Minister provided minister posts to five SCs and 10 BCs.