YSRCP cadre joins in TDP in Chilakaluripet town

In a shocking turn of events in Chilakaluripet town, members of the YCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) have been leaving the party and joining the TDP (Telugu Desam Party) in large numbers. These defections come after years of loyalty to the YCP and disappointment with the leadership of Jagan Reddy.

Former YCP members expressed their disillusionment with Jagan Reddy, accusing him of deceiving them with false promises and failing to address their concerns even after winning the elections. They claimed that the Chilakaluripet Constituency had been neglected and looted by the YCP, and that they could no longer support a party that had abandoned the people.

Under the leadership of TDP leaders Uyyuri Narasimha Rao and with the support of prominent figures like Ramishetti Chandrasekhar and Prathipati Pullarao, the defectors officially joined the TDP. The event was attended by various senior leaders of the TDP, including Madyaboina Siva, Janga Vinayak Rao, and Chintakayala Venkata Koteswara Rao.



The defections have sent shockwaves through the political landscape of Chilakaluripet town, raising questions about the future of the YCP and the growing support for the TDP in the region. The former YCP members who joined the TDP expressed hope for a better future under the new leadership and vowed to work towards the development and progress of the constituency.