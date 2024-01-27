YSRCP cadre under the leadership of Adari Anand Kumar head to YS Jagan meeting

The 14th wards workers left under the leadership of YSRCP Visakha West Constituency Coordinator Mr. Adari Anand Kumar for the election Sankharavam preparation program undertaken by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Delete Edit



On 27th Saturday, Sangivalasa Village, Sangivalasa Village, Sangivalasa Village, near Tagarapuvalasa, Visakha District, leaders from 14 Wards under the leadership of YSRCP West Constituency Coordinator, Mr. Adari, Mr. Adari Anand Kumar will participate in the YS Jagan meeting.



Ward corporators, mandal party presidents, JCS cluster conveners, leaders, activists, volunteers, householders, JCS army, social media coordinators and youth participated in this program.