  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP cadre under the leadership of Adari Anand Kumar head to YS Jagan meeting

YSRCP cadre under the leadership of Adari Anand Kumar head to YS Jagan meeting
x
Highlights

The 14th wards workers left under the leadership of YSRCP Visakha West Constituency Coordinator Mr. Adari Anand Kumar for the election Sankharavam...

The 14th wards workers left under the leadership of YSRCP Visakha West Constituency Coordinator Mr. Adari Anand Kumar for the election Sankharavam preparation program undertaken by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.


On 27th Saturday, Sangivalasa Village, Sangivalasa Village, Sangivalasa Village, near Tagarapuvalasa, Visakha District, leaders from 14 Wards under the leadership of YSRCP West Constituency Coordinator, Mr. Adari, Mr. Adari Anand Kumar will participate in the YS Jagan meeting.

Ward corporators, mandal party presidents, JCS cluster conveners, leaders, activists, volunteers, householders, JCS army, social media coordinators and youth participated in this program.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X