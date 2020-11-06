YSRCP celebrates three years of Praja Sankalpa Yatra launches Prajalalo Nadu -Prajala Kosam Nedu'

Amaravati : YSRCP celebrated three years of Praja Sankalpa Yatra by launching 10-day 'Prajalalo Nadu -Prajala Kosam Nedu' programme and conducted rallies and events across the state to create awareness among the people on the promises made by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra and promises fulfilled by the government.

YSRCP leaders and activists across the state conducted events and explained how 90 percent of the promises made were fulfilled by the Government. In the party central office, YSRCP leaders paid rich tributes to the former Chief Minister Dr. YS Rajashekar Reddy and multi-faith prayers were rendered. YSRCP leaders felicitated the people who accompanied YSRCP Chief during his 3,648 KM long walkathon.

Speaking on the Occasion, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy embarked his 3,648 KM Praja Sankalpayatra from YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya three years ago on November 6, 2017 and lakhs of people are celebrating it in a big way across the state today. He said the Chief Minister is on roads among people for 14 months despite the murder attempt on him during the course. The Chief Minister completed his padayatra on January 9, 2019 and immediately started the Election campaign across the state, said Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy adding that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been in public life for 10 years since the demise of his father, former Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy. Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy said YSRCP has decided to create awareness among the people on the promises made by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his 14-month padayatra and those fulfilled after forming the government.

Municipal Administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana said, YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched his padayatra three years ago with an aim of providing the same governance as of his father and former Chief Minister YS Raja Shekar Reddy. The Minister said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy believed that the election manifesto is like a Bible, Quran and Bhagavad Gita, and government had fulfilled 90 percent of its poll promises despite going through a critical financial crisis and covid pandemic. On this occasion, we would be going to the people to get feedback about the success of the welfare schemes being implemented by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, he added.

Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu said that the padayatra of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a historical epic, where lakh of people joined the leader in 3648 km of Praja Sankalpa Yatra. Drawing inspiration from the sorrowful plight of the public, the Chief Minister developed the manifesto with welfare schemes, which remains forever in the history of Andhra Pradesh.

The minister slammed TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu for exploiting the finances and resources of the State during TDP rule. Although Hyderabad was given as a combined capital for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for 10 years, Naidu ruined it overnight. Aiming for decentralized development, the Chief Minister had proposed three capital initiative, said Kannababu adding that no other Chief Minister in the country had fulfilled 90 percent of the poll premises within one year of forming the government.

Minister for BC Welfare Ch Venugopala Krishna said that since the beginning of politics, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had spent a majority of days among the people, thinking about their welfare and listening to their sorrows. He said that the Chief Minister had taken up the Paraja Sankalpa Yatra to save the public from Naidu's rule and never took a step back. He witnessed the struggles of the public and addressed them with solutions right from his heart. While Naidu failed to keep his poll promises, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled every promise made to the public, standing by them even in tough times.