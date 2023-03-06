YSRCP cheated unemployed youth: TDP

Telugu Desam leader Ch Venkateswara Reddy came down heavily on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for cheating the unemployed youth by not filling the vacancies in the state.





Addressing the media persons here on Sunday, Venkateswara Reddy said the Chief Minister during his padayatra promised that he would fill up all vacancies in government if his party comes to power. But he failed to honour the promise.





He said the industries which came up during the previous TDP rule were closing their units due to indifferent attitude of government and therefore, the youth in the private sector also did not have adequate jobs in the state. Similarly, Jagan assured that he will release the job calendar in January month every year but he also failed to honour it, the TDP leader pointed out.





Though TDP government gave unemployment dole, the YSRCP government has stopped it, he said. During the TDP regime, retired employees were regularly given pensions on the 1st day of every month but in YSRCP rule the pensioners were waiting for their pension.





In the MLC elections, he hoped the electorate would exercise their franchise based on Chandrababu's performance and elect right candidate. Telugu Desam leaders Jannadula Ravi Kumar, Inturu Vijay, Uyyuru Venu, Bhagavan, P Venkatesh and others participated in the meeting.