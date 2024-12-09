YSRCP chief flays govt for halting ‘transformative reforms’ in edu sector

Tadepalli: YSRCP president and former chief minister Y S Jagan Mo-han Reddy sharply criticised the TDP-led coalition govern-ment for halting transformative reforms in education, stat-ing routine parents’ meetings as groundbreaking and fail-ing to deliver on promises like Amma Vodi, leaving parents burdened with costs.

He questioned TDP’s actions, from stopping infrastructure upgrades under Nadu-Nedu to undermining schemes like Vidya Deevena, while highlighting the hypocrisy of Naidu’s s coalition leaders misleading citizens with false promises and political stunts instead of addressing genuine educa-tional challenges.

Taking to X, he said by changing the name of parent com-mittee meetings which are a regular feature, Chandrababu Naidu’s coalition government is using them as campaign platforms which is very surprising.

Jagan came down heavily on the Chief Minister for nullify-ing the efforts of YSRCP government which has breathed life into the education sector and cheating parents by not implementing Talliki Vandanam.

The YSRCP chief said parent-teacher meetings are not new. Parents were integral part of every programme that was taken up by YSRCP government in ushering in revolu-tionary changes and reforms in the education sector for the better future of children, the YSRCP chief said.

“We have taken up Nadu Nedu works in partnership with parents in 15,715 schools in the first phase and 22,344 schools in the second phase. Parent committee endorsed the government proposal to bring in an English medium,” he said.