YSRCP clears 2nd list of 27 candidates

Vijayawada: The YSRCP, which has been making marathon exercise to finalise candidates for the ensuing Assembly polls, released the second list of 27 names late on Tuesday. It may be recalled here that the party had earlier announced a list of 11 candidates. In all, the ruling party has so far made changes in about 38 constituencies.

Though the party had initially thought of changing at least 50 of the sitting MLAs, it had for the present confined to changes in 38 constituencies only as it feared a large-scale dissension among the rank and file and also keeping in view the fast changing political equations in the state.

The party, according to Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, had taken into consideration not only the winning chances of the candidates but also ensured that social justice was taken care of. Names of three MP candidates have also been announced.

According to the list, Perni Krishna Murthy (Kittu) will contest from Machilipatnam. Though the YSRCP wanted former minister Perni Nani to contest from here, he refused and made way for his son. From Vijayawada Central, Vellampalli Srinivas would be the candidate and from Vijayawada West, in place of Malladi Vishnu, the party had picked Shaik Asif. Vishnu would be sent to the Legislative council after returning to power.

M Bharat Kumar has been asked to contest from Anakapalli. Similarly, the other candidates are Dr T Rajesh (Rajam -SC), Tellam Rajya Lakshmi (Polavaram-ST), Talari Rangaiah (Kalyana Durgam), Chevireddy Mohit Reddy (Chandragiri), Vanga Geeta (Pithapuram) who is now an MP, M Visweswara Raju (Paderu-ST), K Bhagyalakshmi (Araku- ST), Vipparthi Venugopal (P Gannavaram (SC), K V Usha Sri Charan (Penugonda), Margani Bharat (at present MP) (Rajahmundry Urban), Chelluboina Venugopala Krishna (Rajamahendravaram Rural), Gotteti Madhavi (Araku), M Visweswara Raju (Paderu).

Also in the list are: Kambala K Jogulu (Payakaravu peta (SC), V Venugopal (P Gannavaram- (SC), Thota Narasimham (Jaggampeta), Varupula Subbarao (Prathipadu), Shaik Nuri Fatima (Guntur East), Pilli Surya Prakash (Ramachandrapuram), Talari Ranganna (Kalyana Durgam), B S Magbul Ahmed (Kadiri), Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar (Yerragondapalem (SC), Machani Venkatesh (Emmiganuru), and Bhumana Abhinay Reddy (Tirupati)



Lok Sabha list

Anantapuram (MP) Malagundla Sankara Narayana, Hindupuram (MP) Joladarasi Santa and Araku (MP)-ST K Bhagya Lakshmi.