YSRCP conducts bus Yatra in Razole, leaders laud YS Jagan

The bus yatra held by YSRCP in Rajolu constituency of Konaseema district with grandeur on the 40th day of the yatra. The bus trip was held in Malkipuram at noon, followed by a media conference at KSN Raju's residence in Malkipuram at 1.30 pm. The bus journey started from Sivakodu Lakula at two o'clock, and at three o'clock, an open meeting was held at Malkipuram main center. Various YSRCP leaders including ex-ministers Venugopal Krishna and Vishwaroop, MPs Anuradha, Mopidevi, and others attended the meeting, along with a large number of people.

Minister Vishwarup, speaking at the meeting, praised CM Jagan for his commitment to the development of BC, SC, ST, and minorities. He stated that CM Jagan has fulfilled every promise he made and is leading a social revolution in the state. Minister Vishwarup emphasized the need for CM Jagan to serve as the Chief Minister for a second time in 2024, stating that he is the only leader who embodies the spirit of Ambedkar and implements his ideas of development through education.

Minister Venugopalakrishna, speaking at the meeting, highlighted that CM Jagan recognizes the self-respect of BC, SC, and ST minorities, unlike Chandrababu Naidu who treated BCs as slaves. Minister Venugopalakrishna, who hails from Rajolu constituency, expressed his gratitude to YSR and CM Jagan for their support and recognition in his political career. He stated that CM Jagan has brought truth and solved people's problems, contrasting with Chandrababu's 14-year reign of lies.

MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana emphasized that CM Jagan is a leader who not only talks about the problems of the poor but also implements Ambedkar's ideas effectively. He praised CM Jagan for empowering BC, SC, ST minorities by appointing them as market chairmen and temple chairmen. MP Mopidevi stated that BC, SC, ST minorities are able to rise and live independently due to CM Jagan's efforts. He criticized Chandrababu for not providing even a small political status to BCs during his 14 years as CM and highlighted that Jagan has given the highest number of Rajya Sabha posts to BCs.

Overall, the YSRCP leaders in the meeting expressed their support for CM Jagan and his efforts towards the social empowerment of marginalized communities. They praised him for his commitment to implementing Ambedkar's ideology and recognized his role in uplifting BC, SC, ST minorities.















