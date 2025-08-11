YSRCP demands action on police bias

Guntur: A delegation from YSRCP submitted a memorandum to the DGP office on Sunday urging swift intervention against rampant police misconduct in the ongoing ZPTC by-elections in Pulivendula and Vontimitta in Kadapa district. The team led by MLCs Lella Appi Reddy and Ramesh Yadav, Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, former minister Merugu Nagarjuna, former MLAs Malladi Vishnu, TJR Sudhakar Babu, Kaile Anil, leaders Devineni Avinash, Narayanamurthy and D Chakravarthy highlighted how police, acting as proxies for the ruling TDP-led coalition, have undermined fair polls through false cases, illegal detentions, and protection of TDP aggressors.

Despite four days of efforts to secure an appointment, the delegation proceeded directly to the DGP’s office in Mangalagiri, handing over the memorandum to staff in his absence. They decried the collapse of law and order, where police in “yellow shirts” prioritise TDP victories over constitutional duties, stifling YSRCP campaigns and enabling attacks on opposition cadres.

“The police conduct is a grave insult to democracy, turning elections into a contest against law enforcement itself,” asserted MLC Lella Appireddy, emphasising that TDP wins would essentially be police-engineered. He questioned the DGP’s inaction amid biased polling centre shifts and voter intimidation, demanding measures to ensure free and fair voting.