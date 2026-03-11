YSRCP demands CBI probe

Rajamahendravaram: Former MP and YSRCP spokesperson Margani Bharat has demanded a CBI inquiry into the adulterated milk incident in Rajamahendravaram that claimed 11 lives. Bharat visited victims undergoing treatment in hospital on Tuesday and later spoke to the media. He alleged that the coalition government was creating unnecessary drama over the case instead of revealing the facts.

He said several victims, including infants and elderly persons, are still undergoing treatment for serious health problems such as kidney failure. He stated that even after 24 days of the incident, the government has failed to bring out the truth. According to him, attempts are being made to portray the case as an accidental incident. Officials have claimed that ethylene glycol entered the milk due to a leak in a cooling unit, but the laboratory reports have not yet been made public, he said.

Bharat questioned why the collected samples had not been sent to the National Forensic Laboratory. He suggested that the investigation should also examine the possibility of adulteration with substances such as urea or pesticides.

He alleged that negligence on the part of the coalition government had led to the deaths. Bharat said that the 2023 Milk Procurement Act introduced during the previous YSRCP government, if properly implemented, could have prevented such incidents through continuous monitoring. He also demanded that the ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh announced by the government for the families of the deceased is inadequate and should be increased to Rs 25 lakh for each family.

Bharat urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to visit the victims, conduct a review of the situation and release all laboratory reports to the public.

He said YSRCP would continue its fight until justice is delivered to the victims. Former MLA Routu Suryaprakasa Rao, former corporator Vasanamsetti Gangadhara Rao and others were present.