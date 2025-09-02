YSRCP demands comprehensive probe into illegal mining

Nellore: The YSRCP has demanded District Collector O Anand to order impartial enquiry into the irregularities including illegal mining headed by Kavali TDP MLA Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy in Kavali constituency.

A team of representatives from YSRCP, including MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, former Sullurpet MLA Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah, party Nellore rural in-charge Anam Vijayakumar Reddy and others, headed by former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, submitted a representation to the Collector during Public Grievance Redress System at the Collectorate here on Monday.

In the representation, the leaders alleged that large scale illegal mining against the norms has been going on at the quarry run by Kavali MLA Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy. They pointed out that when the staff of former Kavali MLA Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy office tried to fly drone at the quarry run by MLA Dagumati for digging out facts over illegal mining, police registered attempt to murder case against the staff and former Kavali MLA Pratap Kumar Reddy.

In their representation, YSRCP leaders clarified that there was no possibility of murdering Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy since he was not in the quarry at the time of flying the drone.

They demanded the Collector to order a probe related to the Rs 900 crore scam allegedly backed by MLA Dagumati recently in Kavali town.

Later speaking to reporters, Kakani Govardhan Reddy warned that his party will call for ‘Chalo Annavaram’ if the Collector fails to order a comprehensive probe into the issue.