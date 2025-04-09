YSRCP demands full-scale paddy purchase

Vijayawada: Malladi Vishnu, YSRCP Central constituency coordinator and former MLA, urged NTR District Collector Lakshmisha to ensure that farmers face no difficulties in the procurement of paddy.

Along with farmers, he submitted a memorandum to the District Collector on Tuesday in this regard. He brought to the Collector’s attention that farmers, who have already suffered due to scorching heat until now, are now facing hardships with their paddy getting wet due to unexpected rains.

He revealed that as a result, farmers are forced to sell their produce to middlemen at lower prices, incurring losses. Therefore, he requested that paddy be purchased in full scale at the support price from farmers arriving at procurement centres, irrespective of moisture content. He also appealed for adequate storage of paddy bags at procurement centres, ensuring no shortage of vehicles for transportation and no delays in the procurement process.

Later, speaking to the media, he stated that the Collector responded positively to the requests. He alleged that the coalition government has miserably failed in paddy procurement. While paddy procurement began in the district a week ago, the officials of the departments concerned seem to be in a state of slumber. Therefore, he urged the Collector to inspect the situation at the ground level and ensure that procurement is expedited. He also mentioned that he requested action against rice millers who are negligent in achieving paddy transportation targets.

Devireddy Srinivasa Reddy, Devireddy Manga Reddy, Vakada Ramu, Nallamothu Chinababu, Pamarthi Venkayya, Jazula Nageswararao, Subba Reddy, Seshu Reddy, Yaragorla Sriramulu and other farmers were present.