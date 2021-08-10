YSRCP extends support to the OBC Amendment Bill introduced in the parliament

YSRCP has declared full support for the OBC Amendment Bill introduced by the Central Government in the Lok Sabha. YSRCP MPs held a press conference in Delhi on Tuesday to mark the occasion. YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Pilli Subhash Chandrabose said that the party fully supports the OBC bill and welcomed the move of giving states the power to identify OBCs. He said that the state governments will be aware of which castes are lagging.

Rajya Sabha MP Mopidevi Venkataramana said that to date, full justice has not been done to the economically and socially backward OBCs. He recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had repeatedly brought the OBC reservations issue to centre's attention and welcomed the bill. He criticized the Centre's budget for the upliftment of BC communities as "nominal".

The Lok Sabha member MP Margani Bharat said injustice has been done to the backward castes under the OBC category for about 67 years. "We wholeheartedly welcome the central government bringing in this bill today to provide them with education and employment opportunities," he said. There are about 671 OBC castes who have not been identified by the centre so far and they will benefit from this bill, Bharat added.