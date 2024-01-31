YSRCP finalises candidature of Vemireddi Prashanthi Reddy

Nellore: The YSRCP high command has almost finalised the candidature of Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, wife of Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy for Nellore city Assembly constituency replacing current MLA and former minister P Anil Kumar Yadav.

It may be recalled that YSRCP high command shifted Anil Kumar to Narasaraopeta Lok Sabha constituency after the party leaders from 'Reddy Community' refused to extend cooperation to 'Anil' for various reasons.

Anil hails from Backward Classes community and won the Assembly elections twice in 2014 and 2019. Earlier in 2009, Anil had contested as congress candidate and lost to Prajya Rajyam Party nominee Mungamuru Sridhakar Krishna Reddy by 90 votes. Meanwhile, following fast changing political developments, Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy has been picked to contest from here as YSRCP candidate.

She would be the first woman candidate to contest from Nellore city constituency. She is new to politics and is presently working as chairperson of North India TTD Advisory Committee in New Delhi.

Earlier, Kudumula Padmasree (1991), Panabaka Lakshmi (1996, 1998 and 2004,) on congress banner and Ukkala Rajeswaramma (1991) were elected on TDP ticket from Nellore Parliament when it was reserved for Scheduled caste.

However, 2014 elections appear to be caste war between Reddy's and Non Reddy's in Nellore city constituency.