YSRCP for discussion on Heritage-Indapur link

Guntur: YSRCP has said that it will press for a discussion on the Heritage-Indapur link in the State Legislative Council and reiterated its demand for the resignation of the TTD chairman. Speaking to the media at party Central office at Tadepalli on Tuesday, MLC Lella Appi Reddy said they will press for discussion on the link between Heritage and Indapur as the ruling party is levelling baseless allegations on the ghee used for Tirupati laddu.

Despite the Central laboratories confirming that there was no animal fat in the samples, the coalition is not prepared to accept its fault and has been distorting the issue and side-tracking the main issue.

“Though it was agreed in the BAC meeting for discussion, the government has continued to skirt the issue till now, but we will press for debate when the House resumes,” he said. As there is no Opposition in the Assembly, they have been raking up the issue time and again, but in the Council they are ducking as they are scared of being exposed.