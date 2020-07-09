YSRCP Government diverts central funds: Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Amaravati: Demanding a white paper on the financial management, TDP senior leader and former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu criticised that the YSRCP government was not able to disclose details of the funds received from the Centre apparently because of their diversion and misuse, in a statement on Thursday.

Ramakrishnudu said that the TDP demanded the white paper on Central funds in April itself in the Legislative Council but there was no answer from the Government till now.

The TDP leader said AP received largescale funds from the Centre in the past 13 months under devolutions, grand-in-aid, COVID19 special grants and 40 percent under the Central Government programmes. Under NREGS programme, 10 percent funds were received. But the State Government was hiding facts about the use of these funds, he suspected. Union Minister Nirmala Sitaraman herself announced that the Centre gave Rs. 8,000 Cr since the Coronvirus lockdown. There were many doubts among the public whether these funds were properly used or not, he observed.

He criticised that, most of the funds other than devolutions were diverted.