YSRCP government failed to implement manifesto: BJP

Vijayawada: Bharatiya Janata Party came down heavily on the YSRCP government, alleging that it failed to implement the manifesto and cheated the people on the construction of houses and in implementing total prohibition in the State.

State BJP leaders held a meeting at the party office here on Sunday and party State president Daggubati Purandeswari guided the party on how to get prepared for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections next year. The party leaders discussed various issues related to the State and the functioning of YSRCP government.

Later briefing the media about the meeting at State party office on Sunday, BJP general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy criticised that the YSRCP government totally failed to construct the houses for the poor. He said the government in its manifesto announced construction of houses but failed to fulfill the promise.

He alleged the government also failed to fulfill its promise of implementation of total prohibition in the State. He said the government is not in favour of digital payments and cheated the people of Andhra Pradesh on the implementation of liquor prohibition in a phased manner. He questioned where is price stabilisation funds? He alleged the government betrayed the farmers of Andhra Pradesh.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the BJP prepares an action plan to counter the misinformation spread by YSRCP government on BJP and Central government.

He said the BJP would go into the people and campaign on the Central government policies. He informed that BJP has invited Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for the NDA meeting in Delhi on July 18. He said the party leadership will decide the political alliances in the State and added that BJP would welcome Varahi Yatra of Pawan Kalyan. He said the BJP and Jana Sena have a political strategy.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy said Daggubati Purandeswari will tour various parts of Andhra Pradesh and will meet party leaders. She will visit Rayalaseema on July 23, Coastal Andhra on July 25, Rajamahendravaram on July 26 and Vizag on July 27 and would meet senior party leaders.