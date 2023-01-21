YSRCP govt caught in debt trap, says Congress

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president Janga Goutham demanded that Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy should submit resignation to his post so that a competent person may be appointed as Finance Minister.

He expressed concern over the tattered financial condition of the State in a statement here on Friday and said that the government was caught in a debt trap. "Never before in the history had the government employees appealed to the Governor to bring a special enactment for their salaries," he said. The Finance Minister should own the responsibility for the mess and quit the post immediately, he demanded.

Goutham said that the government employees lost confidence in the Jagan administration which is nothing but failure of the Finance Minister. Referring to the Supreme Court verdict on the GO No 1, the Congress leader said that it was a slap in the face for the government. He called upon the Chief Minister to withdraw the GO immediately and tender apology to the people.

Goutham demanded reinstatement of the SC, ST sub-plan since the sub-plan would cease to exist on January 23 in the State. The government should take initiative to continue the sub-plan, he demanded while addressing a roundtable meeting at the Press Club here on Friday. He flayed the Jagan administration for doing grave injustice to the SCs and STs by diverting the sub-plan funds and called upon the SCs and STs to launch an agitation against it.

He said that the Jagan administration secured a dubious distinction of abolishing 27 welfare schemes of the SCs and the STs. The YSRCP government is implementing Navaratnalu schemes only with an eye on the vote bank, he said.