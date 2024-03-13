YSRCP govt failed to complete project: TDP

Narasaraopet: Former MLA and TDP leader GV Anjaneyulu said that YSRCP government has failed to spend Rs 340 crore allotted by the TDP government for Varikipudisela Lift Irrigation Project and neglected the project.

Addressing media, he said there is no progress in the project works and the government cheated the people. He assured that the TDP government will complete the LIS. He demanded the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to tender an apology to the people of Palnadu for failing to complete the project.

MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu said 40 per cent of crops in the Nagarjunasagar right canal ayacut of Palnadu district dried up due to lack of sufficient water. He recalled that during the last five years, Varikipudisela Lift Irrigation Project got all the permissions from the Centre and state government. He said 80 per cent of the YSRCP MLAs are worried about defeat in the elections.

Meanwhile, Narasaraopet Lok Sabha YSRCP candidate P Anil Kumar Yadav, MLAs Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy, MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu on Tuesday visited Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation Project site. MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy said if the project is completed it will irrigate 1.25-lakh acres of land in the three Assembly constituencies and assured that they will take steps to complete the LIS within the stipulated time.