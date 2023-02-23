YSRCP govt failed to provide jobs to unemployed, flays BJP

Vijayawada: The YSRCP government had failed to create employment opportunities to the youth and the unemployed who have been seeking jobs for years, criticised BJP State general secretary Vetukuri Surya Narayana Raju.

He alleged that the YSRCP was trying to come to power again by dividing people on the basis of caste and creed in the State, alleged BJP State general secretary Vetukuri Surya Narayana Raju.

Addressing the media at the BJP's State office here on Wednesday, he came down heavily on the State government for destroying the economy in AP. He criticised the Chief Minister for diverting Central government funds for own needs.

''This government is incompetent and it cannot pay the salaries to the employees on time. If anyone questions the government's failures, cases are filed against them. Central government PDS rice which is destined to cater the needs of the poor is also being diverted to Kakinada port in this YSRCP regime," he criticised. Despite establishing many corporations, the government didn't release at least one rupee to them so far and the corporations only provided jobs to the YSRCP leaders, he alleged.

He further said that the YSRCP leaders were ignoring rules in the MLC elections. Surya Narayana Raju said that the BJP was the only party in the State which has been strongly opposing the anti-people's policies of the government and seeking solutions to people's problems.